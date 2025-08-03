Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Kicks Off Evacuation in Suwayda to Restore Security

2025-08-03 07:07:33
(MENAFN) Six buses reached eastern Daraa province in Syria on Saturday to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from the neighboring Suwayda region, according to local media. The move marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to stabilize a region recently shaken by conflict.

The vehicles arrived in Bosra al-Sham, a city in Daraa, in preparation for entry into Suwayda, where they are expected to evacuate an undisclosed number of civilians. media provided no additional details on the number of evacuees or timeline.

Speaking to media, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba emphasized the temporary nature of the evacuation.

“The government aims to reestablish law and order in Suwayda before facilitating the return of residents,” Baba said.

“The evacuation was ‘temporary’ and that civilians would return once security is restored,” he added.

A fragile ceasefire has remained in place since July 19, following a surge in violence involving Druze and Bedouin groups, compounded by Israeli involvement.

The transitional Syrian government, established after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster on December 8, 2024, continues its campaign to bring stability to the nation after nearly a quarter-century under authoritarian control.

