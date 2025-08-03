403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Kicks Off Evacuation in Suwayda to Restore Security
(MENAFN) Six buses reached eastern Daraa province in Syria on Saturday to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from the neighboring Suwayda region, according to local media. The move marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to stabilize a region recently shaken by conflict.
The vehicles arrived in Bosra al-Sham, a city in Daraa, in preparation for entry into Suwayda, where they are expected to evacuate an undisclosed number of civilians. media provided no additional details on the number of evacuees or timeline.
Speaking to media, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba emphasized the temporary nature of the evacuation.
“The government aims to reestablish law and order in Suwayda before facilitating the return of residents,” Baba said.
“The evacuation was ‘temporary’ and that civilians would return once security is restored,” he added.
A fragile ceasefire has remained in place since July 19, following a surge in violence involving Druze and Bedouin groups, compounded by Israeli involvement.
The transitional Syrian government, established after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster on December 8, 2024, continues its campaign to bring stability to the nation after nearly a quarter-century under authoritarian control.
The vehicles arrived in Bosra al-Sham, a city in Daraa, in preparation for entry into Suwayda, where they are expected to evacuate an undisclosed number of civilians. media provided no additional details on the number of evacuees or timeline.
Speaking to media, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba emphasized the temporary nature of the evacuation.
“The government aims to reestablish law and order in Suwayda before facilitating the return of residents,” Baba said.
“The evacuation was ‘temporary’ and that civilians would return once security is restored,” he added.
A fragile ceasefire has remained in place since July 19, following a surge in violence involving Druze and Bedouin groups, compounded by Israeli involvement.
The transitional Syrian government, established after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster on December 8, 2024, continues its campaign to bring stability to the nation after nearly a quarter-century under authoritarian control.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment