Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia Thanks Jordan For Supporting Ballet Performances At Jerash, Petra

2025-08-03 07:06:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 3 (Petra) -- The Georgian Embassy expressed its gratitude to Jordan's Ministry of Culture, the Jerash Festival's Higher Committee, and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority for supporting the success of Georgian ballet performances in the Kingdom.
In a statement on Sunday, the embassy noted that Georgia's national ballet troupe Metekhi performed at the 39th Jerash Festival, adding a global dimension to one of the region's most prominent cultural events and reinforcing Jordan's role as a regional hub for arts and culture.
The embassy added that a special performance held in Petra on July 26 further deepened cultural ties between Jordan and Georgia and underscored the countries' shared commitment to creative exchange.
It described the initiative as a key step toward expanding future cooperation in culture, arts, and heritage.

