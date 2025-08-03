Russian Forces Launch Airstrike On Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The attack was confirmed by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Russian forces have once again launched an aerial assault on Kherson. Preliminary reports indicate a strike near the bridge,” Prokudin stated.

He added that authorities are currently working to determine the extent of the damage and whether there are any casualties.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian shelling injured three people in Kherson.