Russian Forces Launch Airstrike On Kherson
“Russian forces have once again launched an aerial assault on Kherson. Preliminary reports indicate a strike near the bridge,” Prokudin stated.Read also: Enemy drops two guided bombs on Kherson , causing damage
He added that authorities are currently working to determine the extent of the damage and whether there are any casualties.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian shelling injured three people in Kherson.
