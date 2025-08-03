Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Launch Airstrike On Kherson

Russian Forces Launch Airstrike On Kherson


2025-08-03 06:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The attack was confirmed by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Russian forces have once again launched an aerial assault on Kherson. Preliminary reports indicate a strike near the bridge,” Prokudin stated.

Read also: Enemy drops two guided bombs on Kherson , causing damage

He added that authorities are currently working to determine the extent of the damage and whether there are any casualties.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian shelling injured three people in Kherson.

MENAFN03082025000193011044ID1109878269

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search