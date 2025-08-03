Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cambodia Plans to Recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize


2025-08-03 05:58:32
(MENAFN) Cambodia plans to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, honoring his pivotal involvement in brokering the recent ceasefire with Thailand, the country’s deputy prime minister revealed on Friday.

Sun Chanthol expressed profound gratitude toward Trump, describing him as the “President of Peace” and emphasizing the need to formally recommend him for the prestigious award. According to Cambodian Fresh News, Chanthol stated, "As Cambodian citizens, we deeply admire and sincerely thank the US president, the 'President of Peace.' We must formally propose that President Donald Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

The deputy prime minister highlighted that the resolution of hostilities between Cambodia and Thailand prevented significant loss of life.

Tensions between the two neighbors escalated sharply in recent weeks, culminating in a violent five-day exchange of airstrikes and rocket fire across their contested border. The clashes resulted in numerous casualties before a ceasefire was declared on July 28.

Malaysia facilitated peace negotiations last Monday in Kuala Lumpur, where both sides consented to cease cross-border attacks.

Prior to these talks, President Trump engaged in discussions with the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, urging them to halt the fighting. He warned that the ongoing conflict threatened their trade relations with the United States.

Following the ceasefire agreement, Trump again reached out to commend the two nations for their commitment to peace.

On Friday, officials from both countries escorted foreign diplomats to the disputed border areas to survey the damage. Senior representatives are scheduled to reconvene in Malaysia for further boundary negotiations.

Notably, in June, Pakistan announced its intention to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his role in brokering a ceasefire following cross-border missile exchanges in May.

Additionally, in July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly declared his plan to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

