Russian Official Criticizes Removal of Statue
(MENAFN) The removal of a monument dedicated to distinguished 19th-century Russian painter Ivan Aivazovsky in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been labeled a “demonstrative unfriendly act” toward Russia, according to a senior Russian figure, Mikhail Shvydkoy.
The statue, situated in the town of Khankendi—referred to as Stepanakert by Armenians—was taken down on July 29, coinciding with Aivazovsky’s birthday, as reported by the Agency for the Development of Tourism and Culture of Karabakh.
Mikhail Shvydkoy, who serves as the Russian president’s envoy for international cultural relations, voiced profound disappointment over Azerbaijan’s decision, describing it as a breach of mutual cultural respect.
“Such actions by the Azerbaijani side cause regret and deep rejection,” he stated on Thursday.
He added, “Instead of removing the monument without warning, Baku could have informed Moscow. I’m confident the issue could have been resolved in a civilized manner, such as relocating it to Russian soil.”
The Russian official emphasized that the decision contradicts both “the spirit of alliance, partnership, and good neighborliness between our countries and peoples” and “common sense.”
Ivan Aivazovsky, of Armenian descent, was born in Feodosia, Crimea, in 1817.
He gained international renown for his striking portrayals of seascapes and maritime scenes.
His exceptional ability to depict light, water, and atmosphere solidified his reputation as one of the most acclaimed marine artists of the 19th century.
