403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow condemns Azerbaijan’s demolition of monument to Russian painter
(MENAFN) Moscow has criticized Azerbaijan’s decision to dismantle a monument honoring renowned 19th-century Russian painter Ivan Aivazovsky in the town of Khankendi (Stepanakert in Armenian) as an “openly unfriendly act.” The removal, which occurred on July 29 — the artist’s birthday — was confirmed by Karabakh’s Agency for the Development of Tourism and Culture.
Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Russian president’s envoy for international cultural cooperation, expressed strong disapproval, saying Azerbaijan should have consulted with Moscow before taking such a step. He suggested the statue could have been respectfully relocated to Russia instead of being unilaterally taken down. Shvydkoy emphasized that the act goes against the principles of alliance and good-neighborly relations and disregards cultural diplomacy and mutual respect.
The statue, designed by Russian sculptor Sergey Shcherbakov, was installed in 2021 in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Aivazovsky, a Russian painter of Armenian descent born in Crimea in 1817, was celebrated for his seascapes and is considered one of the greatest marine artists of the 19th century.
Azerbaijan justified the removal by claiming the monument was placed illegally during the region's occupation and without its consent. Its Foreign Ministry defended the action as lawful and appropriate, calling it a correction of past violations.
Russian-Azerbaijani tensions have escalated in recent months. A June police operation in Russia resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals, which led to retaliatory actions in Baku, including raids on the local office of Russian media outlet Sputnik and the detention of several Russian citizens. Azerbaijan has also canceled a number of Russia-related cultural activities amid the growing strain in relations.
Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Russian president’s envoy for international cultural cooperation, expressed strong disapproval, saying Azerbaijan should have consulted with Moscow before taking such a step. He suggested the statue could have been respectfully relocated to Russia instead of being unilaterally taken down. Shvydkoy emphasized that the act goes against the principles of alliance and good-neighborly relations and disregards cultural diplomacy and mutual respect.
The statue, designed by Russian sculptor Sergey Shcherbakov, was installed in 2021 in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Aivazovsky, a Russian painter of Armenian descent born in Crimea in 1817, was celebrated for his seascapes and is considered one of the greatest marine artists of the 19th century.
Azerbaijan justified the removal by claiming the monument was placed illegally during the region's occupation and without its consent. Its Foreign Ministry defended the action as lawful and appropriate, calling it a correction of past violations.
Russian-Azerbaijani tensions have escalated in recent months. A June police operation in Russia resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals, which led to retaliatory actions in Baku, including raids on the local office of Russian media outlet Sputnik and the detention of several Russian citizens. Azerbaijan has also canceled a number of Russia-related cultural activities amid the growing strain in relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment