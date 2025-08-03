403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Reveals Sharp Tariffs on Six Arab Countries
(MENAFN) Late Thursday, US President Donald Trump unveiled a broad tariff initiative targeting six Arab countries with heavy import duties, intensifying his campaign to "rebalance trade" with key partners.
The White House's executive order reveals Syria faces the steepest tariff at 41%, followed by Iraq at 35%, Libya and Algeria each at 30%, Tunisia at 25%, and Jordan at 15%.
In defense of the policy on his Truth Social account, Trump proclaimed: “Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again.”
During an interview with media, Trump asserted that the implementation is progressing “very well, very smoothly,” affirming the new tariffs will remain intact.
The order also imposes tariffs on numerous other nations, including a 39% rate on Switzerland, 30% on South Africa, 50% on Brazil, 20% on Taiwan, and 15% on Türkiye, with a standard 10% tariff for countries not specifically named. These duties are set to begin on August 7.
Designed to deliver immediate economic impact, this sweeping trade directive introduces tariffs ranging from 10% to 41%, which the White House champions as a step toward "reciprocity and fairness."
Trump, who has frequently tied tariff measures to national security concerns, argues that these hikes will restore wealth and manufacturing jobs to the US.
The swift announcement triggered unease in international markets, with analysts cautioning about possible supply chain interruptions and increased inflationary risks.
Middle Eastern economies, already grappling with high unemployment and weak growth, are anticipated to bear the brunt of these aggressive tariff rates.
The White House's executive order reveals Syria faces the steepest tariff at 41%, followed by Iraq at 35%, Libya and Algeria each at 30%, Tunisia at 25%, and Jordan at 15%.
In defense of the policy on his Truth Social account, Trump proclaimed: “Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again.”
During an interview with media, Trump asserted that the implementation is progressing “very well, very smoothly,” affirming the new tariffs will remain intact.
The order also imposes tariffs on numerous other nations, including a 39% rate on Switzerland, 30% on South Africa, 50% on Brazil, 20% on Taiwan, and 15% on Türkiye, with a standard 10% tariff for countries not specifically named. These duties are set to begin on August 7.
Designed to deliver immediate economic impact, this sweeping trade directive introduces tariffs ranging from 10% to 41%, which the White House champions as a step toward "reciprocity and fairness."
Trump, who has frequently tied tariff measures to national security concerns, argues that these hikes will restore wealth and manufacturing jobs to the US.
The swift announcement triggered unease in international markets, with analysts cautioning about possible supply chain interruptions and increased inflationary risks.
Middle Eastern economies, already grappling with high unemployment and weak growth, are anticipated to bear the brunt of these aggressive tariff rates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment