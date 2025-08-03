Zelensky Dismisses Heads Of Mukachevo District Administration, Rubizhne Military Administration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the relevant decrees dated August 2, 2025, were published on the president's official website .

On August 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft decree to Zelensky recommending Haidai's dismissal.

That same day, following briefings by the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Zelensky announced the exposure of a bribery scheme involving a member of parliament, senior officials in district and city administrations, and National Guard soldiers.

MP, officials caught taking bribes – NABU reveals details

According to NABU and SAPO, the case involves procurement fraud related to the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices. The scheme allegedly involved awarding state contracts to selected suppliers, with up to 30% of the contract value returned to the perpetrators as kickbacks.

Media reports have identified Serhii Haidai - former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and, until now, head of the Mukachevo District Administration - as one of the suspects in the case.