Attempt To Smuggle Drugs In Pepper Cargo Thwarted By Astara Customs

MENAFN - AzerNews) In a major anti-narcotics operation, officials at the Astara Customs Department have seized a significant quantity of marijuana that was being smuggled through Azerbaijani territory. The complex operation, involving intensive search and customs control measures, led to the discovery and confiscation of over 100 kilograms of the illegal substance,reports, citing the State Customs Committee's Press and Public Relations Department.

The Press Department noted that the incident occurred at the "South-Astara" customs checkpoint. A vehicle transporting a shipment of "peppers" from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation via Azerbaijan was flagged for a thorough inspection. The operation employed a trained sniffer dog from the canine service unit to assist in the inspection.

During the search, customs officers uncovered 154 rectangular packages concealed beneath boxes of peppers. The narcotics had been deliberately hidden under the legitimate cargo and covered with peppers in an attempt to evade detection. The total weight of the marijuana, including packaging, was approximately 103 kilograms and 395 grams.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.