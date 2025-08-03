Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin declares Russia willing to wait if Ukraine refuses discussions


2025-08-03 05:00:37
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that Moscow is willing to wait if Ukraine chooses to delay peace negotiations. Speaking to reporters, Putin noted that Russia remains open to talks and sees them as vital, especially when they pave the way for peace. However, he added that even limited progress, such as prisoner exchanges and the return of soldiers’ remains, has been a meaningful result of past discussions.

His comments came during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who reaffirmed that Russia is Belarus’ closest ally and a key guarantor of its national security.

Putin reiterated that Russia’s core objectives in the Ukraine conflict, which he outlined in June 2023, must be met for peace to be achieved. These goals include addressing what Moscow sees as the root causes of the crisis.

According to Russian officials, the conflict is viewed as a proxy war initiated by the West, aimed at weakening Russia by fighting “to the last Ukrainian.” Moscow insists that hostilities will end only if Ukraine agrees to become a neutral state and rolls back laws and policies that it claims discriminate against ethnic Russians.

Ukrainian authorities have acknowledged that they had previously agreed to resume direct talks with Russia after halting them in 2022 in favor of a military solution. Analysts say Ukraine’s failed 2023 counteroffensive was a turning point that gave Russia the upper hand in the conflict.

