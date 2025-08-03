403
Light-Sport Plane Crash Claims One Life in Indonesia's West Java
(MENAFN) A light-sport aircraft went down in Bogor, West Java, on Sunday morning, resulting in one fatality and one severe injury, Indonesian Air Force officials confirmed.
The plane, operated by the Indonesian Aero Sport Federation, crashed in the Ciampea area around 10:00 a.m. local time, shortly after departing from Atang Sendjaja Airport at about 9:08 a.m.
The flight was commanded by ex-Indonesian Air Force spokesman Fajar Adriyanto, with civilian co-pilot Roni Ahmad onboard. Adriyanto lost his life in the accident, while Ahmad was seriously wounded. Both individuals were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
Indonesian Air Force spokesman I Nyoman Suadnyana stated that the aircraft was deemed airworthy prior to takeoff and that officials are actively probing the cause of the crash.
