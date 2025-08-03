403
Trump implements 30 percent tariffs on S-Africa
(MENAFN) Starting next Thursday, South African goods exported to the United States will be subject to a 30% tariff, President Donald Trump announced, after negotiations with Pretoria failed to yield what he considered a “fair” trade deal before the August 1 deadline.
On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order revising global tariff rates, increasing them for several countries while offering some last-minute reductions for others. The president stated that these tariffs aim to address ongoing trade imbalances, which he views as threats to US economic and national security.
While South Africa faces a 30% tariff, its neighbor Lesotho avoided a previous threat of a 50% tariff and was granted a reduced rate of 15%. Zimbabwe also saw its tariff lowered to 15% from an earlier 18%. Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to remove duties on US imports to foster a more cooperative trade relationship.
Trump explained that the tariffs reflect whether countries have committed to “meaningful trade and security agreements” with the US, criticizing those who have not met his terms or sufficiently aligned on economic and security issues.
South Africa, which benefits from the African Growth and Opportunity Act providing duty-free access to the US market, counts the US as its second-largest trading partner after China.
In June, South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition engaged in talks with the US to limit tariffs to 10% if necessary. Offers included purchasing US liquefied natural gas, relaxing restrictions on American poultry imports, and investing $3.3 billion in US industries to secure better terms.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa affirmed that negotiations continue and promised support for businesses affected by the tariffs.
