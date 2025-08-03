403
Competing African countries want to implement US-mediated peace agreement
(MENAFN) Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have initiated steps to implement a bilateral peace deal signed in Washington on June 27. Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the progress following the first meeting of a joint oversight committee, which included representatives from both nations as well as observers from the US, Qatar, Togo (facilitating for the African Union), and the African Union Commission.
Tensions between the two countries have been high, with DR Congo accusing Rwanda of supporting militant groups in the mineral-rich eastern region and exploiting resources. Earlier this year, M23 rebels—allegedly backed by Rwanda—captured key mining towns like Goma and Bukavu, resulting in thousands of deaths. While the UN and international community have supported Kinshasa’s claims, Kigali denies these allegations and insists its troops are positioned to protect against Congolese forces and Hutu militias linked to the 1994 genocide.
The peace deal outlines a 90-day timeline for the withdrawal of Rwandan troops, the establishment of a joint security coordination body within 30 days, and a verification process over three months. The US senior Africa adviser, Massad Boulos, assured that despite some concerns, the implementation is progressing as scheduled.
Rwanda’s Chamber of Deputies recently approved the ratification of the agreement, marking a key step towards improving peace and security between the two nations, according to Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe. The law will next be considered by the Senate.
