403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan To Buy First-Ever US Oil Cargo In Cnergyico Deal With Vitol
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan's largest refiner Cnergyico will import 1mn barrels of oil from Vitol in October, Cnergyico's Vice-Chairman Usama Qureshi said, the country's first-ever purchase of US crude following a landmark trade deal.
The West Texas Intermediate light crude cargo will be loaded from Houston this month and is expected to arrive in Karachi in the second half of October, he said.
“This is a test spot cargo under our umbrella term agreement with Vitol. If it is commercially viable and available, we could import at least one cargo per month,” Qureshi told Reuters, adding that Vitol was its long-term trading partner.
The deal follows months of negotiations that first began in April, he said, after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 29% tariffs on imports from Pakistan.
Qureshi said Pakistan's finance and petroleum ministries encouraged local refineries to explore US crude imports after the April tariff announcement.
Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of office hours.
On Thursday, Pakistan hailed a trade deal struck with the United States, its top export market, and said the agreement would increase investments. The White House said on Thursday the US would charge a 19% tariff on imports from Pakistan.
A key China ally, Pakistan has been wooing Trump after he threatened tariffs. It credited US diplomatic intervention for ending recent hostilities with neighbouring India and nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Oil is Pakistan's biggest import item and its shipments were valued at $11.3bn in the year ended June 30, 2025, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country's total import bill.
The import deal will help Pakistan diversify its crude sourcing and reduce reliance on Middle Eastern suppliers, which account for nearly all of its oil imports.
“Gross refining margin is on par with Gulf grades, and no blending or refinery tweaks are required,” Qureshi said.
Cnergyico could consider buying at least 1mn barrels of US oil a month after it evaluates the first shipment, given its current monthly demand stands at 4.6mn barrels, he said.
“It aligns well with domestic market requirements. Demand typically strengthens in the October-November period,” Qureshi said.
Cnergyico can process 156,000 barrels of crude per day and operates the country's only single-point mooring terminal near Karachi, enabling it to handle large tankers unlike other refiners in Pakistan.
The company plans to install a second offshore terminal to allow larger or more frequent shipments, and to upgrade its refinery over the next five to six years, Qureshi said.
The refiner, which has been operating at an average refinery run rate of 30-35% due to tepid local demand, is betting on growth in demand for oil products.
Trump said on Wednesday the US would also co-operate with Pakistan to develop the South Asian country's“massive oil reserves”, without providing further details.
The West Texas Intermediate light crude cargo will be loaded from Houston this month and is expected to arrive in Karachi in the second half of October, he said.
“This is a test spot cargo under our umbrella term agreement with Vitol. If it is commercially viable and available, we could import at least one cargo per month,” Qureshi told Reuters, adding that Vitol was its long-term trading partner.
The deal follows months of negotiations that first began in April, he said, after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 29% tariffs on imports from Pakistan.
Qureshi said Pakistan's finance and petroleum ministries encouraged local refineries to explore US crude imports after the April tariff announcement.
Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of office hours.
On Thursday, Pakistan hailed a trade deal struck with the United States, its top export market, and said the agreement would increase investments. The White House said on Thursday the US would charge a 19% tariff on imports from Pakistan.
A key China ally, Pakistan has been wooing Trump after he threatened tariffs. It credited US diplomatic intervention for ending recent hostilities with neighbouring India and nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Oil is Pakistan's biggest import item and its shipments were valued at $11.3bn in the year ended June 30, 2025, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country's total import bill.
The import deal will help Pakistan diversify its crude sourcing and reduce reliance on Middle Eastern suppliers, which account for nearly all of its oil imports.
“Gross refining margin is on par with Gulf grades, and no blending or refinery tweaks are required,” Qureshi said.
Cnergyico could consider buying at least 1mn barrels of US oil a month after it evaluates the first shipment, given its current monthly demand stands at 4.6mn barrels, he said.
“It aligns well with domestic market requirements. Demand typically strengthens in the October-November period,” Qureshi said.
Cnergyico can process 156,000 barrels of crude per day and operates the country's only single-point mooring terminal near Karachi, enabling it to handle large tankers unlike other refiners in Pakistan.
The company plans to install a second offshore terminal to allow larger or more frequent shipments, and to upgrade its refinery over the next five to six years, Qureshi said.
The refiner, which has been operating at an average refinery run rate of 30-35% due to tepid local demand, is betting on growth in demand for oil products.
Trump said on Wednesday the US would also co-operate with Pakistan to develop the South Asian country's“massive oil reserves”, without providing further details.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment