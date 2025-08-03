403
Kuwait Aviation Authority Chief: New Aviation Law Historic Juncture
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The new civil aviation law is a historic juncture that will help transform and align the sector with international standards and procedures, said head of Kuwait Public Civil Aviation Authority, Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday.
Speaking to KUNA on issuance of Decree No.85/2025, which renamed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as the "Public Authority for Civil Aviation", Sheikh Humoud said that the step was in line with requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and affiliated regional organizations.
The law comes 65 years after the enactment of Laws No. 20/1960 and 27/1960, regulating civil aviation and aircraft accidents in Kuwait, he revealed.
He added that the new law would help reinforce the independence of the aviation sectors to accommodate the best international civil aviation practices, organization and administration.
He affirmed that the authority would continue to seek global standards in accordance with the vision of the Kuwaiti leadership.
This a new achievement for the leadership and government of Kuwait, said Sheikh Humoud, noting that it is part of the sustainable development path to develop legislative infrastructure and ambitious plans to elevate services and civil aviation systems in line with the international obligations of the State of Kuwait.
Sheikh Humoud said that the authority would be able to promote transparency and self-auditing to serve the national interests of Kuwait in international arenas and provide services to travelers, aviation companies, and all entities working at Kuwait International Airport. (end)
