6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Russia's Kuril Islands
The agency initially estimated the quake at 6.35 magnitude with a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), but later revised its findings.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.0 and confirmed that no tsunami warning had been issued in the aftermath of the quake.
This latest tremor follows another earthquake of magnitude 6.2 recorded late Friday east of the Kuril Islands, as reported by India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.
The seismic activity comes in the wake of a massive magnitude 8.7 earthquake that struck on July 30 -- now tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded globally.
Despite the scale of the event, the Kremlin confirmed that there were no casualties in Russia.
Since the July 30 quake, the region has experienced over 125 aftershocks measuring 4.4 magnitude or higher.
Of these, at least three registered magnitudes above 6.0, including a strong 6.9-magnitude aftershock that occurred roughly 45 minutes after the initial earthquake.
Strong aftershocks continue to be felt across the Kuril Islands, with seismic experts noting that aftershocks are typically most intense and frequent in the first few hours to days following a major quake.
Their number and intensity generally taper off with time.
Shallow earthquakes like Sunday's are often considered more dangerous than deeper ones due to their proximity to the Earth's surface, which can cause more intense ground shaking and increase the risk of structural damage and casualties.
Meanwhile, the tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii after the massive July 30 quake has now been lifted.
Tsunami warnings that had been issued for Japan and parts of the US coastline were also downgraded to advisories.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the region remains on alert for further seismic activity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment