Flash Floods, Landslides Leave Losses in Vietnam
(MENAFN) At least eight individuals have lost their lives and three others are still unaccounted for following torrential floods and landslides in the northern Vietnamese province of Dien Bien, as stated by a state-operated news agency on Saturday.
The intense rainfall that occurred between Thursday and Friday unleashed powerful flash floods that ravaged multiple areas within the province.
Numerous rural communities have been cut off, with emergency evacuations being conducted for hundreds of households.
Local government officials, along with emergency responders, are actively engaged in the search for the missing and are delivering assistance to the impacted populations.
Several injured inhabitants have been transported to medical facilities to receive necessary treatment.
In Hang Pu Xi village, 14 homes were entirely destroyed, while access to 30 other villages has been obstructed due to damaged roads.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, during his visit to the disaster-hit zones, called for “all out efforts to protect the residents.”
