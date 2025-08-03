Tampa Florida Based Krewe Of Europa To Appear In The Tarrytown NY Halloween Parade

Krewe members preparing to parade in Blankenberg Belgium

America's Krewe, the Krewe of Europa to appear in the famous Tarrytown NY Halloween celebration

- Craig BachlerTAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Krewe of Europa, a Tampa Florida USA based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and Europe have announced their appearance in the 2025 Tarrytown NY Halloween Parade October 25th, 2025."The Krewe is the first and only International Krewe and has marched in parades across from Juneau Alaska to Pernik Bulgaria" according to Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees.“The Krewe is excited to be part of the Tarrytown Halloween Parade, home of the Headless Horseman on October 25th, 2025. We have participated in many Halloween parades across the globe, but are excited to be part of this community based parade in“Sleepy Hollow according to Bachler. Our 2025 theme is Dead Pirates, Remembering the Brethan.The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of our nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country.Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world's stage by following their motto of“Making Miles of Smiles Across the Globe, One Parade at a Time” while celebrating history. Europa travels to major parades across the globe, and has appeared in an Independence Day parade in Alaska, in St Patrick's in Boston Ma, Galway City and Craughwell Ireland, America's Hometown Thanksgiving in Plymouth Ma celebrating the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving, Blankenberg Belgium Halloween parade, Salem Mass Halloween parade and annually at the Gatlinburg Tn Fantasy of Lights and returning to Boston for the 2026 St Patrick's parade.2025 has been a historic year as the Krewe paraded in Ireland for a St Patrick's parade, Tivat Montenegro for their International Carnival and soon to Sabac Serbia among all the major US based parades the Krewe has participated in to date. Since first forming, the Krewe has participated in over 30 parades in six countries with an estimated audience of over 10 million spectators. The Krewe has been featured across the US in numerous television interviews and many publications.

Craig Bachler

Krewe of Europa

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.