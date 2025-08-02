Afghanistan To Host Tri-Nation Cricket Series In Sharjah

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced that a tri-nation series featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates will kick off on August 29 at Sharjah Stadium.

The series will feature seven matches and run until September 7. Officials say the tournament is designed to prepare Afghanistan for major upcoming events, including the Asia Cup.

To ensure strong preparation, Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mirwais Ashraf confirmed that a special training camp will begin in the UAE on August 15 ahead of the series.

Ashraf noted that competing in this series offers Afghanistan's players an invaluable chance to sharpen their skills and gain experience before key international fixtures.

In recent years, Afghanistan has expanded training camps and increased participation in international tournaments to cement its place among Asia's top cricket nations.

The Sharjah series is expected to play a vital role in fine-tuning the team's form and boosting confidence ahead of the Asia Cup and other challenges.

