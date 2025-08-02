Bhupesh Baghel Moves SC, Challenges CBI-ED Jurisdiction In Multi-Crore Liquor Scam Probe
The petition, according to reports, filed amid escalating political tensions, seeks clarity on whether the agencies have overstepped their mandate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other statutes.
The matter is scheduled for hearing on Monday before a bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The move comes days after Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED in connection with a Rs 2,160 crore liquor scam that allegedly operated during Bhupesh Baghel's tenure as Chief Minister.
The ED claims that a parallel liquor distribution network siphoned off massive sums through unaccounted sales and illegal commissions, implicating several political and bureaucratic figures.
Bhupesh Baghel has publicly denounced the arrest and subsequent raids at his Bhilai residence, calling them politically motivated and designed to suppress dissent.
“The ED is being used as a tool to target opposition leaders,” Baghel said, alleging that the timing of the arrest-on his son's birthday-was symbolic of the Centre's vendetta politics.
The Congress party has backed Baghel's stance, staging protests across Raipur, Jagdalpur, and other districts, accusing the BJP-led Centre of weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate political opponents.
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18, 2025, which was also his birthday.
The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into a Rs 2,160 crore liquor scam allegedly involving a nexus of politicians, bureaucrats, and liquor contractors operating during Bhupesh Baghel's tenure.
ED officials conducted raids at the Baghel family residence in Bhilai, Durg district, early in the morning on July 18. Chaitanya was taken into custody under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED cited non-cooperation during the search as grounds for immediate arrest. Bhupesh Baghel publicly condemned the timing, calling it a“birthday gift” from the Central government and alleging political vendetta.
The first ED raid at Bhupesh Baghel's Bhilai residence occurred on March 10, 2025. Baghel claimed that this earlier raid was timed to prevent him from participating in the state budget session, alleging that it was politically motivated and aimed at silencing opposition voices.
Between the March raid and the July arrest, Baghel stated that no formal notice or inquiry was issued to his son, raising questions about procedural fairness.
The ED alleges that Chaitanya Baghel received Rs 16.70 crore in illicit funds and played a key role in laundering over Rs 1,000 crore through real estate and other channels.
The case has since become a flashpoint in the broader debate over the use of central agencies against opposition leaders.
