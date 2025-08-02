UAE: Want To Become A Finfluencer? Applications For Financial Literacy Programme Open

Registration is now open for the Youth Financial Advisors Programme, a four-month intensive training targeting UAE nationals aged 25-32 years old to become certified financial advisors with deep knowledge in financial literacy.

Launched by the Federal Youth Authority in partnership with the Central Bank of UAE and Securities and Commodities Authority, the programme comes as financial literacy among UAE residents stands at just 30.7 per cent, significantly below other international players.

"Promoting financial literacy among young people is a primary element of our national strategy," said Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in a statement. "Enhancing participants' knowledge and capabilities is fundamental to ensure their ability to manage finances, laying foundations for a stable future."

Recent studies indicate that 50 per cent of UAE residents spend more than they earn, while over 60 per cent are in debt, primarily due to credit card and personal loan expenses. Young Emiratis, in particular, are facing the brunt of it with males spending around Dh2,000 monthly and females Dh1,656 - significantly higher than their expatriate peers at Dh1,152 and Dh606, respectively.

The Youth Financial Advisors Programme addresses these challenges through seven core modules, including financial literacy fundamentals, monetary economics, entrepreneurial finance, and investment strategies. Participants will complete 30+ hours of education over four months, featuring hands-on workshops, financial institution visits, and hackathons designed to inspire innovative solutions.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of the Central Bank of UAE, emphasised the initiative's importance, noting in a statement that“the programme reflects ongoing commitment to train young Emirati professionals, enabling them to actively contribute to establishing a knowledge-based economy."

Requirements and how to apply

Eligibility requires UAE nationality, university degrees in business, finance, economics, or law, plus a minimum of one year of relevant experience. Candidates without specified degrees need three years of financial services experience. Strong communication skills and Arabic-English proficiency are mandatory.

Upon completion, craduates will receive three credentials: a Federal Youth Authority certificate of completion, registration as a Financial Influencer by the SCA, and a Central Bank Financial Literacy Trainer certification. They'll then conduct volunteer training sessions“to spread the message and build a national network of qualified financial consultants”.

Applications are being accepted now through the Federal Youth Authority website, with selection based on academic qualifications, experience, and demonstrated commitment to community financial education.