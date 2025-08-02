Explosions Disable Russia's Central Asia-Center Gas Pipeline Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform sources, on August 2, a section of the Central Asia-Center pipeline was disabled in Russia's Volgograd region. The pipeline system, owned by Gazprom, transports natural gas from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan into Russia.

Following reports of explosions along the pipeline, Russian emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Local residents said that law enforcement and repair crews were operating near the village of Dinamovskoye in the Nekhayevsky district of the Volgograd region to address the consequences.

SBU drones strike Shahed launch airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian oil facilities

The damaged pipeline supplies energy to several key facilities in Russia's military-industrial complex, including Demikhovo Engineering Works, Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG (Production Complex No. 1), the Magnum-K ammunition factory, and others.

Representatives of Russia's gas transmission company, which services the Russian military, are currently assessing the damage.

Gas transportation through the Central Asia-Center pipeline in the Volgograd region has reportedly been suspended indefinitely.