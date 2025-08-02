403
Lebanon's Leader Orders Exclusive Army Control of Weapons
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a forceful call Thursday for the state to maintain exclusive control over all weapons, demanding political factions unite behind the national army as Lebanon's only guarantor of stability and sovereignty.
"There is no guarantee more secure than the arms of the Lebanese Army -- an army backed by a state built on institutions, justice, and public interest," Aoun declared during ceremonies commemorating the military's 80th anniversary.
The president disclosed ongoing negotiations surrounding a U.S.-supported framework designed to end "Israeli aggression" and restore Lebanese border control.
"A state worthy of its martyrs cannot leave its sovereignty open to compromise," Aoun emphasized. "All arms must return to the army, and all borders must return to Lebanon."
Aoun condemned persistent internal fractures and dependence on "foreign backers," pressing all political groups to prioritize national interests over sectarian or partisan agendas.
Addressing domestic challenges, the president detailed six key government reform objectives: restoring judicial independence, protecting depositors' rights, dismantling militias, overhauling public institutions, ensuring punctual elections, and rebuilding Lebanon's regional and international relationships.
"Our future lies in a unified state, not in weapons outside it," he stated, appealing to political leaders and citizens to support the army and defend Lebanon's national vision.
