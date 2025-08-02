Over 2,000 Job Seekers Supported Through Small Farm Assets Across Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) In the past month, a total of 2,114 unemployed and job-seeking individuals across Baku and the regions have received assets in the form of goods and materials to help them establish small farms,reports.

This information was shared by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The agency noted that the process begins with training programs for participants, where they are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to organize and manage small businesses. Upon successful completion of the trainings, participants are provided with the necessary assets to launch their entrepreneurial activities.

The State Employment Agency continues to support the development of self-employment through the distribution of business-starting materials as part of its ongoing initiative to promote sustainable livelihoods.