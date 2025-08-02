403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Federal Appeals Court Rebukes Trump’s Deportation Campaign
(MENAFN) A federal appeals court issued a sharp rebuke to the Trump administration's aggressive deportation campaign on Friday, reinforcing legal barriers on immigration agents' ability to carry out large-scale arrests in Southern California without reasonable suspicion.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld an earlier decision, blocking federal agents from detaining individuals based solely on characteristics such as race, language, or geographic location. The court rejected the administration's appeal to lift restrictions imposed by a lower court order.
In a strongly worded ruling, the three-judge panel emphasized that immigration agents cannot claim harm from an injunction that prevents stops "not supported by reasonable suspicion."
This ruling continues to enforce a temporary restraining order across seven counties, including Los Angeles, which collectively impact approximately 20 million residents. The decision represents a significant legal blow to the Trump administration's ambitious deportation strategy, which sought to remove 1 million immigrants in its first year.
The case stems from a controversial federal immigration operation that began on June 6, 2023. Known as a “shock and awe” campaign, it led to the arrest of 1,618 individuals in the Los Angeles area between June 6 and June 22. Immigration agents focused on locations with large immigrant populations, including Home Depot parking lots, bus stops, and agricultural sites.
U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong had originally issued the injunction on July 12, citing "a mountain of evidence" that immigration agents violated Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. Judge Frimpong ruled that stops based on race, Spanish-speaking ability, or certain job locations were unconstitutional.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed the lawsuit on behalf of detained workers and community groups, hailed the ruling as a victory for constitutional rights. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also praised the decision, saying it upheld "the rule of law."
Despite the setback, the Trump administration has vowed to continue its legal fight, with a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for September. The outcome of the case could set a major precedent, potentially limiting immigration enforcement tactics that critics argue amount to racial profiling.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld an earlier decision, blocking federal agents from detaining individuals based solely on characteristics such as race, language, or geographic location. The court rejected the administration's appeal to lift restrictions imposed by a lower court order.
In a strongly worded ruling, the three-judge panel emphasized that immigration agents cannot claim harm from an injunction that prevents stops "not supported by reasonable suspicion."
This ruling continues to enforce a temporary restraining order across seven counties, including Los Angeles, which collectively impact approximately 20 million residents. The decision represents a significant legal blow to the Trump administration's ambitious deportation strategy, which sought to remove 1 million immigrants in its first year.
The case stems from a controversial federal immigration operation that began on June 6, 2023. Known as a “shock and awe” campaign, it led to the arrest of 1,618 individuals in the Los Angeles area between June 6 and June 22. Immigration agents focused on locations with large immigrant populations, including Home Depot parking lots, bus stops, and agricultural sites.
U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong had originally issued the injunction on July 12, citing "a mountain of evidence" that immigration agents violated Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. Judge Frimpong ruled that stops based on race, Spanish-speaking ability, or certain job locations were unconstitutional.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed the lawsuit on behalf of detained workers and community groups, hailed the ruling as a victory for constitutional rights. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also praised the decision, saying it upheld "the rule of law."
Despite the setback, the Trump administration has vowed to continue its legal fight, with a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for September. The outcome of the case could set a major precedent, potentially limiting immigration enforcement tactics that critics argue amount to racial profiling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment