Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Appeals Court Rebukes Trump’s Deportation Campaign

Federal Appeals Court Rebukes Trump’s Deportation Campaign


2025-08-02 05:40:51
(MENAFN) A federal appeals court issued a sharp rebuke to the Trump administration's aggressive deportation campaign on Friday, reinforcing legal barriers on immigration agents' ability to carry out large-scale arrests in Southern California without reasonable suspicion.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld an earlier decision, blocking federal agents from detaining individuals based solely on characteristics such as race, language, or geographic location. The court rejected the administration's appeal to lift restrictions imposed by a lower court order.

In a strongly worded ruling, the three-judge panel emphasized that immigration agents cannot claim harm from an injunction that prevents stops "not supported by reasonable suspicion."

This ruling continues to enforce a temporary restraining order across seven counties, including Los Angeles, which collectively impact approximately 20 million residents. The decision represents a significant legal blow to the Trump administration's ambitious deportation strategy, which sought to remove 1 million immigrants in its first year.

The case stems from a controversial federal immigration operation that began on June 6, 2023. Known as a “shock and awe” campaign, it led to the arrest of 1,618 individuals in the Los Angeles area between June 6 and June 22. Immigration agents focused on locations with large immigrant populations, including Home Depot parking lots, bus stops, and agricultural sites.

U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong had originally issued the injunction on July 12, citing "a mountain of evidence" that immigration agents violated Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. Judge Frimpong ruled that stops based on race, Spanish-speaking ability, or certain job locations were unconstitutional.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed the lawsuit on behalf of detained workers and community groups, hailed the ruling as a victory for constitutional rights. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also praised the decision, saying it upheld "the rule of law."

Despite the setback, the Trump administration has vowed to continue its legal fight, with a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for September. The outcome of the case could set a major precedent, potentially limiting immigration enforcement tactics that critics argue amount to racial profiling.

MENAFN02082025000045017169ID1109876097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search