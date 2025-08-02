Qatar Makes Significant Contribution To Gas Supply Project In Syria
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Qatar are strategically aligned in their pursuit of fostering a durable peace framework within the region, collaboratively engaging in initiatives aimed at achieving this objective.
The transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria through Turkish territory within the framework of the relevant gas purchase and sale agreement and the swap deal with the Turkish side is an important milestone in the history of Azerbaijan's energy exports and lays the foundation for a new energy bridge between the South Caucasus and the Middle East.
A convening transpired today in Kilis, Türkiye, to commemorate the initiation of the transit of Azerbaijani gas from Turkish jurisdiction to Syrian territory. The gathering saw the participation of governmental delegates and dignitaries from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Syria, and Qatar.
Finalization of logistical frameworks for hydrocarbon conveyance
was achieved through a newly executed memorandum of understanding
between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
and the Syrian authorities. During the preliminary stage, it is
projected that the annual export volume will reach approximately
1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The gaseous hydrocarbons
will transit through Kilis at the Turkish frontier and subsequently
arrive at the energy generation facilities in Aleppo and Homs,
where they will be utilized for electrical output with an
anticipated capacity ranging from approximately 1,200 to 1,300
megawatts.
The initiation of this novel energy conduit is perceived as a pivotal milestone in the revitalization of Syria's infrastructural landscape. The transmission of Azerbaijani natural gas via Türkiye to Syria is strategically designed to facilitate the rehabilitation of Syria's compromised electricity framework and to enhance Türkiye's objective of establishing itself as a pivotal regional energy nexus.
On July 12, 2025, amidst the diplomatic engagement of the Syrian Arab Republic's transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Azerbaijan, a Memorandum of Understanding was executed between SOCAR and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic.
The accord was executed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR's Supervisory Board, Mikayil Jabbarov, alongside Syria's Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment