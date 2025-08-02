Russian Defense Industry Plants In Penza Come Under Attack Again
He stated that "key defense industry facilities in Penza were attacked again overnight."
The targeted radio plant produces communication systems for the Russian military, including kits for armored vehicles, command-and-control vehicles, and air defense systems. Part of its output includes secure digital channels and combat control systems, Kovalenko said.Read also: Radio equipment plant attacked in Russia's Penza – CCD
Elektropribor is one of Russia's key enterprises in the field of cryptographic protection, manufacturing encryption devices, secure modems, and switches for military and intelligence agencies. "Its products are used by the Aerospace Forces, GRU, FSB, the space program, and other critical sectors," Kovalenko added.
On the night of July 30-31, a radio plant in Penza specializing in advanced communications systems for the Russian Armed Forces was targeted in an attack.
Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment