Russian Defense Industry Plants In Penza Come Under Attack Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, reported this on Telegram .

He stated that "key defense industry facilities in Penza were attacked again overnight."

The targeted radio plant produces communication systems for the Russian military, including kits for armored vehicles, command-and-control vehicles, and air defense systems. Part of its output includes secure digital channels and combat control systems, Kovalenko said.

Radio equipment plant attacked in Russia's Penza – CCD

Elektropribor is one of Russia's key enterprises in the field of cryptographic protection, manufacturing encryption devices, secure modems, and switches for military and intelligence agencies. "Its products are used by the Aerospace Forces, GRU, FSB, the space program, and other critical sectors," Kovalenko added.

On the night of July 30-31, a radio plant in Penza specializing in advanced communications systems for the Russian Armed Forces was targeted in an attack.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces