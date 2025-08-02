Obscene Video & Rape Case: Habitual Offender With No Remorse, Say Spps, Seek Life Term For Revanna

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) Special Public Prosecutors on Saturday urged the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru to award the maximum punishment -- life imprisonment -- to former MP Prajwal Revanna, convicted in a rape and obscene video case. Arguing on the quantum of sentence, they said such a punishment would send a strong message to society and serve as a deterrent.

Appearing for the victim, Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadish said the woman -- a poor, uneducated domestic worker earning Rs 10,000 a month -- was repeatedly raped, blackmailed, and forced to flee her home.“She became an easy target for a powerful criminal. After seeing the video, she even contemplated suicide,” he told the court.

“The sexual assault video reflects Prajwal's sadistic mindset. He was a sitting MP, fully aware of the law, yet committed such acts. He is a habitual offender who recorded videos of multiple women. The maximum punishment must be imposed,” Jagadish said, adding that the convict had shown no remorse.

“A strong message must be sent that wealth and political power do not guarantee leniency. Courts must counter the public perception that influential people get away with lighter sentences while ordinary citizens face the full brunt of the law,” he argued.

Jagadish further pointed out that the victim was not only physically assaulted but mentally tortured, and that there was an attempt to destroy evidence and manipulate her statement.“Prajwal threatened the victim with death. He is facing multiple such cases.”

Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Nayak also pressed for the harshest punishment, noting that as a Member of Parliament, Prajwal had committed a crime of utmost gravity.“He was elected to serve the public. What did he do with that trust? He must be punished with life imprisonment and a hefty fine. He's a crorepati -- the victim must be adequately compensated,” Nayak said.

In her response, senior counsel Nayana Mayagowda, representing Prajwal, argued that the prosecution was trying to sway the court with public sentiment.“He is a young former MP who entered politics not for personal gain. Why did these videos surface during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? This is politically motivated,” she submitted.

She claimed that the victim was not ostracized and is now living with her husband and children.“It is Prajwal whose life has been destroyed. The media has tarnished his reputation, and he has already spent 1.4 years in jail,” she said.

This prompted strong objections from SPP Jagadish, who called the remarks against the victim inappropriate. Mayagowda, however, insisted Prajwal had suffered more.

The court also recorded the final statement of Prajwal Revanna, who turned emotional and broke down during his submission.

The quantum of punishment is scheduled to be pronounced any time soon.

Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was convicted on Friday in a case involving rape and circulation of obscene videos. The complaint was filed by a domestic worker from K.R. Nagar. During the trial, the court examined 26 pieces of evidence. He is facing three other similar cases.

Videos allegedly showing Prajwal sexually assaulting women surfaced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He fled the country after polling and was arrested upon his return to Bengaluru on May 31, 2024.