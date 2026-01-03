Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Reports Sharp Rise In Trade With China


2026-01-03 09:04:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 4. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $14.6 billion from January through November 2025, firmly consolidating China's position as the country's largest trading partner.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, bilateral trade increased from $11.2 billion over the same period of 2024, reflecting a 30.4% year-on-year growth.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's exports to China amounted to $1.9 billion, while imports totaled $12.8 billion.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade relations continue to diversify, with the country now maintaining trade ties with 210 partner nations.

China accounted for the largest share of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade at 20.1%, followed by Russia (16.2%), Kazakhstan (6.0%), Türkiye (3.7%), and the Republic of Korea (2.2%).

