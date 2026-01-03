Uzbekistan Reports Sharp Rise In Trade With China
According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, bilateral trade increased from $11.2 billion over the same period of 2024, reflecting a 30.4% year-on-year growth.
During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's exports to China amounted to $1.9 billion, while imports totaled $12.8 billion.
Uzbekistan's foreign trade relations continue to diversify, with the country now maintaining trade ties with 210 partner nations.
China accounted for the largest share of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade at 20.1%, followed by Russia (16.2%), Kazakhstan (6.0%), Türkiye (3.7%), and the Republic of Korea (2.2%).
