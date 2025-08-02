UAE Resident Nearly Dies After Headache Loses Part Of Skull In Life-Saving Surgery

For 32-year-old Ananta Sahu, what began as a simple headache quickly turned into the most terrifying experience of his life. Over the course of a week, the pain became unbearable. He developed a high fever, stiffness in his neck, and could barely hold himself steady. Although he sensed something was wrong, he never imagined the situation was life-threatening.

“I had a terrible headache that wouldn't go away,” Ananta said.“My neck hurt badly, and I had a constant fever. I couldn't even sit or walk properly. The pain kept getting worse, and I was scared I wouldn't survive.”

Recommended For You

As his condition rapidly worsened, Ananta was rushed to Ras Al Khaimah's Hospital's emergency department. Doctors immediately recognised a dangerous pattern of fever, headache, and neck stiffness - classic signs of a possible brain infection, which are often mistaken for the flu or muscle strain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

An MRI scan revealed swelling in the cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for balance and coordination. A follow-up scan confirmed their fears: Ananta had a brain abscess - a rare but serious infection that causes a build-up of pus in the brain. It not treated quickly, it can lead to stroke, meningitis, or even death.

“Brain abscesses are extremely dangerous and can progress quickly,” said Dr Tinku Jose Kurisinkal, consultant neurosurgeon at RAK Hospital.“This patient's condition was critical because the infection had advanced rapidly. The challenge is that their symptoms often mimic less severe conditions. Fortunately, our team acted fast and didn't overlook the signs.”

The neurosurgery team performed an emergency suboccipital craniectomy, a procedure where a part of the skull is temporarily removed to reach and drain the abscess. The surgery was successful, and Ananta's condition began improving within hours.

Brain abscesses are rare, but they can develop when infections from the ear, nose, sinuses, or even teeth spread through the bloodstream to the brain. Because the early symptoms resemble migraines, flu, or neck pain, many patients dismiss them or rely on over-the-counter painkillers - often with dangerous consequences.

Dr Tinku warns that if someone has a fever along with persistent headache, vomiting, or neck pain, it should never be taken lightly.“Quick medical checks, especially scans, can help catch these problems early and save lives.”

Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director, RAK Hospital said the case was a reminder of how powerful timely action can be.“Many people delay seeking care or treat symptoms at home. But in cases like these, even a small delay could be fatal. This story shows how important it is to act early and trust expert care.”

Now fully recovered, the RAK resident is back on his feet and deeply grateful for a second chance at lufe. His message to others is simple but powerful:“Don't ignore pain. Listen to your body. And when in doubt, go to a doctor, before it's too late.”