Two Years Since October 7 Attack: Can Israel And Hamas Bring Gaza Peace?

Israel marks the second anniversary of the deadly October 7 attack as indirect peace talks with Hamas begin under a US plan. Memorials honour victims, while Gaza remains devastated with tens of thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Israel on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack, a day that remains etched in national memory as the deadliest in its history. As memorials were held across the country, indirect peace talks under a US-proposed plan began between Hamas and Israeli negotiators, raising cautious hopes for an end to the two-year war in Gaza.

Two years ago, at the close of the Jewish festival of Sukkot, Hamas-led terrorists launched a surprise assault on Israel. Hamas breached the Gaza-Israel border, storming southern Israeli communities and a desert music festival with gunfire, rockets, and grenades.

The attack claimed 1,219 Israeli lives, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures. Terrorists abducted 251 hostages into Gaza; 47 remain captive, with 25 confirmed dead by Israeli authorities.

Memorial events were held across the country on Tuesday. Families and friends of the victims of the Nova music festival gathered at the site where over 370 people were killed and dozens taken hostage. Another ceremony took place in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, a symbolic site of weekly rallies calling for the captives' release. A state-organised commemoration is scheduled for October 16.

“It was a very difficult and enormous incident that happened here,” said Elad Gancz, a teacher mourning the dead at the Nova festival site.“But we want to live -- and despite everything, continue with our lives, remembering those who were here and, unfortunately, are no longer with us.”

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has continued relentlessly by air, land, and sea, leaving tens of thousands dead and entire neighborhoods destroyed. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, at least 67,160 Palestinians have been killed, figures the UN considers credible. Over half of the dead are women and children, though the data does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Entire neighbourhoods, homes, hospitals, schools, and water networks have been flattened. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans now live in overcrowded camps or open areas, struggling with limited access to food, water, and sanitation.

“We have lost everything in this war, our homes, family members, friends, neighbours,” said Hanan Mohammed, 36, displaced from her home in Jabalia.“I can't wait for a ceasefire to be announced and for this endless bloodshed and death to stop... there is nothing left but destruction.”

A recent survey by the Institute for National Security Studies revealed that 72 percent of Israelis are dissatisfied with the government's handling of the war, reflecting rising domestic frustration as the conflict enters its third year.

Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its military reach, striking targets in five regional capitals, including Iran, and eliminating several senior Hamas figures and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Both Israel and Hamas face mounting international pressure. A UN probe last month accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, while human rights groups have condemned Hamas for war crimes during the October 7 attack. Both sides reject the allegations.

Last week, former US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan calling for an immediate ceasefire once Hamas releases all hostages, the group's disarmament, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Indirect talks began Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with mediators shuttling between the delegations under tight security. Al-Qahera News reported that discussions are focused on“preparing ground conditions” for a hostage-prisoner exchange under Trump's plan.

A Palestinian source close to Hamas negotiators told AFP that the talks, which opened on the eve of the October 7 anniversary, may last for several days. Trump urged negotiators to“move fast” to end the war, stating on Newsmax TV:“I think we're very, very close to having a deal... I think there's a lot of goodwill being shown now. It's pretty amazing actually.”

While both sides have welcomed Trump's proposal, the details remain contentious. Past ceasefires in the conflict have allowed for the release of dozens of hostages but failed to deliver lasting peace. Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir has warned that if negotiations collapse, the military will“return to fighting” in Gaza.

As Israel reflects on a day of tragedy and loss, and as Gazans endure a war-torn existence, the world watches anxiously, hoping that dialogue can replace bloodshed, and that the ghosts of October 7 may finally give way to the fragile promise of peace.