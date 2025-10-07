Early Snowfall Sparks Hope For Busy Winter Tourism Season In Kashmir
Srinagar – Kashmir's tourism industry is seeing renewed optimism as early snowfall in October has boosted hopes of a strong winter season, following a subdued summer impacted by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The incident, which left 26 civilians dead, had led to widespread cancellations and a slump in tourist arrivals.
Tourism stakeholders expressed hope that the snowfall would attract visitors back to the Valley.
Wali Mohammad, President of the Shikara Association, said,“The change in weather has renewed our hopes. The tourist footfall hasn't increased yet, but snowfall in the upper reaches will definitely encourage visitors to return. We are hopeful about our industry getting a boost in coming days.”
Manzoor Pakhtoon, President of the Houseboat Association, added,“As the news of snowfall spreads, tourists will start planning their trips. It will take around a month to see how the season shapes up.”Houseboats See Early Inquiries
Houseboat owners along Dal and Nigeen lakes have already begun receiving inquiries from domestic tourists, especially families and newly-wed couples eager to experience Kashmir's winter beauty. Ghulam Rasool, a houseboat owner in Dal Lake, said,“Once the snowfall intensifies, bookings are expected to rise.”Travel Agents and Hoteliers Expect Uptick
Travel operators reported a slight increase in demand, with inquiries coming from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Altaf Ahmad, a Srinagar-based agent, said,“Many tourists are waiting for snowfall updates before finalizing plans. If conditions remain favorable, this winter could be one of the good seasons again.”
Hoteliers also expressed cautious optimism.“Bookings for December and January are empty as of now but are expected to rise steadily once snow reaches lower areas,” said a Srinagar hotelier.Pahalgam Records Over 5.6 Lakh Tourists Since April
From April to September 2025, Pahalgam recorded 5,64,039 tourists, including 2,08,122 domestic, 3,53,053 local, and 2,864 foreign visitors. Despite the setback from the April terror attack, the number of tourists gradually increased, with August and September showing positive trends.
