UK, Ukraine Applaud Trump's Deadline for Russia
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday praised US President Donald Trump's latest timeline urging Russia to act on a Ukraine truce and "to stop their stalling tactics."
During a telephone conversation, Starmer conveyed his sympathy over the recent lethal assault on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as outlined in a release from the prime minister’s office.
"It was a bitter reminder of the human cost of the awful conflict perpetrated by Russia," said Starmer.
The release also mentioned that Starmer briefed Zelenskyy on Trump’s recent journey to Scotland, during which he declared a fresh deadline of "about 10-12 days" for Moscow to show movement on halting hostilities.
The two leaders voiced their support for Trump’s renewed ultimatum to Russia "to stop their stalling tactics and make meaningful progress on a peace deal."
Referencing the pact made in June to exchange combat technology and expand drone manufacturing, Starmer shared positive developments about the fast-moving cooperation.
He further commended the adoption of Ukraine’s anti-corruption legislation earlier this week.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump stated Tuesday that Russia has "10 days from today" to conclude its conflict in Ukraine or face American consequences.
