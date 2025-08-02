403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNICEF Sounds Alarm: Children in Gaza Dying at Record Rates
(MENAFN) The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday issued a stark warning, urging the international community to take immediate action to prevent a mass child mortality crisis in the Gaza Strip, where conditions continue to worsen amid Israel's ongoing military campaign.
"Today, I want to keep the focus on Gaza, because it's in Gaza where the suffering is most acute and where children are dying at an unprecedented rate," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director, during a briefing following his recent visit to the region.
Chaiban, who has made multiple trips to Gaza, including his fourth visit since the war began on October 7, 2023, noted that the current situation represents a critical turning point. "We are at a crossroads, and the choices made now will determine whether tens of thousands of children live or die," he warned.
During his visit to both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank, Chaiban described the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians. "You see the images on the news, and you know what has happened, but it's still shocking when you're there; the marks of deep suffering and hunger are visible on the faces of families and children," he reflected.
With more than 18,000 children confirmed dead in Gaza since the conflict erupted, Chaiban emphasized the urgency of addressing the deteriorating humanitarian crisis. "Gaza now faces a grave risk of famine. … One in three people in Gaza are going days without food, and the malnutrition indicator has exceeded the famine threshold, with global acute malnutrition now at over 16.5%. Today, more than 320,000 young children are at risk of acute malnutrition," he said.
He called the situation on the ground "inhumane" and stressed the critical need for a sustained ceasefire and a political resolution. "Children need from all communities a sustained ceasefire and a political way forward," Chaiban stated.
Asked about the impact of increasing aid deliveries via airdrops, Chaiban acknowledged the efforts but underscored the limitations. "Look, at this stage, every modality needs to be used, every gate, every route, every modality, but airdrops cannot replace the volume and the scale that convoys by road can achieve," he explained.
Chaiban further highlighted the need to restore aid flow through all available routes, calling for the resumption of around 500 trucks a day to provide both humanitarian and commercial supplies to the region.
"Today, I want to keep the focus on Gaza, because it's in Gaza where the suffering is most acute and where children are dying at an unprecedented rate," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director, during a briefing following his recent visit to the region.
Chaiban, who has made multiple trips to Gaza, including his fourth visit since the war began on October 7, 2023, noted that the current situation represents a critical turning point. "We are at a crossroads, and the choices made now will determine whether tens of thousands of children live or die," he warned.
During his visit to both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank, Chaiban described the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians. "You see the images on the news, and you know what has happened, but it's still shocking when you're there; the marks of deep suffering and hunger are visible on the faces of families and children," he reflected.
With more than 18,000 children confirmed dead in Gaza since the conflict erupted, Chaiban emphasized the urgency of addressing the deteriorating humanitarian crisis. "Gaza now faces a grave risk of famine. … One in three people in Gaza are going days without food, and the malnutrition indicator has exceeded the famine threshold, with global acute malnutrition now at over 16.5%. Today, more than 320,000 young children are at risk of acute malnutrition," he said.
He called the situation on the ground "inhumane" and stressed the critical need for a sustained ceasefire and a political resolution. "Children need from all communities a sustained ceasefire and a political way forward," Chaiban stated.
Asked about the impact of increasing aid deliveries via airdrops, Chaiban acknowledged the efforts but underscored the limitations. "Look, at this stage, every modality needs to be used, every gate, every route, every modality, but airdrops cannot replace the volume and the scale that convoys by road can achieve," he explained.
Chaiban further highlighted the need to restore aid flow through all available routes, calling for the resumption of around 500 trucks a day to provide both humanitarian and commercial supplies to the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment