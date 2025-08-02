Iran Transfers Authority Over Deportation Of Afghanistan's Refugees To Eastern Provinces

Iran's state news agency IRIB has reported that the responsibility for decisions on the deportation of Afghan migrants has been shifted to the country's eastern provinces. Authorities describe the move as an effort to“ease the heavy burden” of migration management on the central government and to streamline decision-making closer to the border regions most affected.

The announcement was made by Gholamhossein Mozaffari, governor of Khorasan Razavi, during a meeting on Friday to review the approval process for the National Migration Organization. The session, attended by lawmakers from Mashhad and Qalat, focused on consolidating migration policies in strategically important provinces such as Khorasan Razavi.

Mozaffari emphasized that addressing the issue of Afghan nationals is a top priority for his administration. He noted that several provincial security council sessions have been dedicated to the matter and that even during the 12-day imposed war, a special command post had been established to manage migration-related concerns.

He further called for comparative studies of migration laws from other countries, pointing out that in many jurisdictions, residency is granted through investment or participation in designated economic programs. Adopting such models, he argued, could help Iran develop more structured and economically beneficial migration policies.

Underscoring Khorasan Razavi's critical role in cross-border relations, Mozaffari stated that the main issue between Iran and Afghanistan is the management of shared economic capacities - a responsibility that falls squarely on his province.

The decentralization of deportation authority reflects Tehran's attempt to localize migration management, but it also raises questions about oversight, consistency, and how migrant rights will be safeguarded at the provincial level.

Observers warn that without clear national standards, adequate resources, and humanitarian safeguards, this policy shift could lead to uneven enforcement, strain local capacities, and leave vulnerable Afghan migrants facing greater uncertainty.

