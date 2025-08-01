Dubai: Two Men Sentenced To Jail, Financial Restrictions For Drug Use

Two Asian men were sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to be deported after serving their jail terms for using drugs at a workers' accommodation in the city, a Dubai court has ruled.

The Dubai Misdemeanours and Violations Court also imposed additional restrictions on the defendants. They have been barred from transferring or depositing any money-either personally or through third parties-without prior approval from the UAE Central Bank, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior. The financial restrictions will remain in place for two years after they complete their sentence.

The case dates back to January this year, when a supervisor at a workers' residence alerted Dubai Police after spotting the defendants in an abnormal state and allegedly consuming drugs.

Officers immediately responded to the report and found the two men in possession of a cigarette containing a suspected narcotic substance.

According to police testimony, both suspects were detained, and samples were collected for testing. The results confirmed that the substance was a dried herb classified as a controlled narcotic and that both men had consumed drugs.

During interrogations, the first defendant admitted that the cigarette belonged to the second defendant. The latter told investigators that a third colleague, who was arrested and tried separately, had delivered the drugs in exchange for Dh10. He added that the drugs were handed over by an African man.

The court found both men guilty of drug use and imposed the sentence accordingly.