Bitcoin Wave Analysis 1 August 2025

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

– Bitcoin broke the pivotal support level 115000.00

– Likely to fall to support level 110000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke below the pivotal support level 115000.00, coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from the start of July.

The breakout of the support level 115000.00 strengthened the bearish pressure on Bitcoin.

Given the bearish sentiment seen across the cryptocurrency markets today, Bitcoin can be expected to fall to the next support level at 110000.00 (former resistance from May and June).