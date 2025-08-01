Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bitcoin Wave Analysis 1 August 2025


2025-08-01 11:04:44
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

– Bitcoin broke the pivotal support level 115000.00

– Likely to fall to support level 110000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke below the pivotal support level 115000.00, coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from the start of July.

The breakout of the support level 115000.00 strengthened the bearish pressure on Bitcoin.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the bearish sentiment seen across the cryptocurrency markets today, Bitcoin can be expected to fall to the next support level at 110000.00 (former resistance from May and June).

MENAFN01082025000156011031ID1109875211

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search