Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Is 'One To Watch'



Wearable Devices holds a first-mover advantage in AI-powered neural input wearables, with validation from CES Innovation Awards and early adoption in key markets.

The company operates a dual-channel strategy that targets both consumer product sales and enterprise licensing opportunities.

Strategic partnerships with Qualcomm, TCL-RayNeo(TM), and Media Exceed support the company's efforts to scale commercialization globally.

Its expanding patent portfolio includes recent U.S. approvals for gesture-based and hybrid voice control technologies, reinforcing its competitive edge. With active initiatives in XR, spatial computing, and predictive health monitoring, the company is positioned to benefit from multiple high-growth sectors.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) is a growth-stage technology company pioneering the next generation of human-computer interaction through AI-powered neural input wearables. Mudra, its proprietary wrist-worn technology, enables touchless, gesture-based control of digital devices, offering users a seamless, intuitive interface through subtle finger and hand movements. Since introducing its technology to the market in 2014, the company has pursued both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) strategies through a dual-channel model.

The company believes the future of technology should begin with the human. Wearable Devices envisions decoding the human body to enable context-aware AI-powered technology that listens, learns, and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WLDS are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#b2f7d6dbc6ddc0f2f3fbfcd7c5c1e5dbc0d79cd1dddf" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,