Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Donald Trump Drops Bombshell - 'Wants' Epstein Files Released, Rules Out Clemency For Ghislaine Maxwell, Diddy Pardon

2025-08-01 10:09:15
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has said he wants“everything” on the Epstein Files to be released, after facing backlash from his own supporters.

His comments come amid an effort from his administration to ease an uproar plaguing his presidency urging two judges to release testimony to a grand jury that indicted Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

