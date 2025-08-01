403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Donald Trump Drops Bombshell - 'Wants' Epstein Files Released, Rules Out Clemency For Ghislaine Maxwell, Diddy Pardon
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has said he wants“everything” on the Epstein Files to be released, after facing backlash from his own supporters.
His comments come amid an effort from his administration to ease an uproar plaguing his presidency urging two judges to release testimony to a grand jury that indicted Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment