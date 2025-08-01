Small Businesses Win Big With Local TV Advertising Powered By Best Media Rates

MENAFN - GetNews)



Local businesses are discovering a smarter way to advertise through a powerful blend of TV, radio, and outdoor media strategies.

Noosa Heads, QLD - August 1, 2025 - Small businesses across Australia and New Zealand are reaching more customers for less with the support of Best Media Rates (BMR), a full-service advertising agency offering unmatched access to TV advertising Sydney , regional campaigns, and multi-platform strategies.

BMR empowers local brands by combining over 20 years of experience with exclusive access to the best media inventory. Clients benefit from premium ad placements across Channel 7, 9, 10, Foxtel, SBS, NBN TV, Prime TV, 7Plus, SBS on Demand, and HBO Max at the most competitive prices in the market. The agency also delivers audio campaigns across Smooth Radio, Spotify, and podcast networks, extending their reach through expertly planned radio advertising.

For small businesses looking to build awareness or drive local sales, BMR's cross-platform approach offers flexibility and real value. In addition to broadcast, BMR leverages bus advertising and billboard advertising through trusted partners like QMS, Go Transit, and JC Decaux. These high-exposure formats pair perfectly with outdoor advertising campaigns in urban, suburban, and regional zones.

What makes BMR stand out is their commitment to return on investment. Unlike traditional media buying, BMR monitors campaign performance daily, adjusting strategies in real-time to maximise outcomes.

"We don't set it and forget it. Our job isn't just to run your ad, it's to grow your business," said a spokesperson.

Small businesses gain access to expert strategy, in-house TV commercial production, white-glove service, and Australia's best rates. This media buying advantage means BMR clients routinely see more sales with less marketing spend. For small and medium-sized businesses with limited budgets, this performance-first approach delivers tangible growth without waste.

BMR operates across Australia and New Zealand (from Sydney to Perth, and from Auckland to Invercargill) offering national reach with a local focus. BMR helps brands connect with audiences where they live, work, and watch.

With decades of experience and unmatched buying power, Best Media Rates gives small businesses a seat at the big table, without the big agency price tag.

About Company:

Best Media Rates is a full service, media buying agency with extensive expertise in TV advertising, radio advertising, digital advertising, outdoor advertising and more. To know more, visit