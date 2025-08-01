Radiance Technologies Appoints Jay E. Town As Chief Compliance Officer
"We are excited to welcome Jay to the Radiance family," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "His significant legal experience and acumen will assure that Radiance maintains its high levels of compliance while protecting the cutting-edge solutions developed by Radiance. His proven leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and assuring the long-term success of our company."
Prior to his federal appointment, Mr. Town served as a senior prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney's Office for thirteen years. He began his legal career as a Judge Advocate in the United States Marine Corps, serving for twelve years and achieving the rank of Major.
Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at Radiance, Mr. Town will oversee compliance operations, manage regulatory relationships with government agencies, and enhance the company's risk management capabilities.
Mr. Town holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Indiana, New Jersey, and Alabama, as well as before the United States Supreme Court. Town frequently provides legal commentary on national television and radio programs. He resides in Huntsville with his wife and daughter.
About Radiance Technologies:
Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. With over 1,200 employee-owners across the United States, Radiance serves the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, and operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.
Contact:
Julia Parrish
[email protected]
SOURCE Radiance Technologies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment