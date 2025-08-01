Radiance Technologies Appoints Jay E. Town As Chief Compliance Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Town brings extensive legal and compliance experience to his new role. He previously served as United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2017 to 2021, where he led federal prosecutions and coordinated with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. During his tenure, he participated in the Department of Justice's China Initiative addressing economic espionage matters and served on the President's Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

"We are excited to welcome Jay to the Radiance family," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "His significant legal experience and acumen will assure that Radiance maintains its high levels of compliance while protecting the cutting-edge solutions developed by Radiance. His proven leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and assuring the long-term success of our company."

Prior to his federal appointment, Mr. Town served as a senior prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney's Office for thirteen years. He began his legal career as a Judge Advocate in the United States Marine Corps, serving for twelve years and achieving the rank of Major.

Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at Radiance, Mr. Town will oversee compliance operations, manage regulatory relationships with government agencies, and enhance the company's risk management capabilities.

Mr. Town holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Indiana, New Jersey, and Alabama, as well as before the United States Supreme Court. Town frequently provides legal commentary on national television and radio programs. He resides in Huntsville with his wife and daughter.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. With over 1,200 employee-owners across the United States, Radiance serves the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, and operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.

Contact:

Julia Parrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies