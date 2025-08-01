Rechat Receives Top Honor As The 2025 Inman Innovator Company Of The Year

AI company honored for redefining real estate tech with seamless integration, AI innovation, and enterprise-grade adoption

- Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer at RechatDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rechat , the AI company behind real estate's super app for enterprise brokerages and agents, has been named Company of the Year at the prestigious 2025 Inman Innovator Awards. The honor recognizes Rechat's leadership in reshaping the modern real estate platform by delivering a unified, intelligent system that empowers agents to work smarter and move faster.As recently defined by Craig Rowe, a reporter at Inman, "Rechat is a real estate marketing superapp that allows brokerages, teams and agents to select from an array of connected modular solutions for email, video marketing, digital display advertising and social media campaigns." The result is a platform that simplifies execution without sacrificing power, scale, or usability, giving agents the tools they need to thrive in a fast-moving, client-first industry.“Winning Company of the Year reflects the depth and discipline behind everything we build,” said Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer at Rechat.“We've created a deeply integrated platform with a rare blend of technical sophistication and elegant design. We're not just giving agents features, we're giving them a true operating system that supports the full lifecycle of the deal, from CRM to closing.”At the heart of Rechat's platform is the People Center, a CRM purposely built for real estate, offering smart segmentation, automated workflows, intelligent reminders, and seamless MLS and calendar integrations. The Marketing Center enables agents to design and deploy high quality campaigns across email, social, print, and web, while the Transaction Center connects smart forms, e-signatures, and deal tracking in one streamlined workflow. Rechat's platform is entirely mobile-first, designed for agents who operate on the go.At the core of Rechat's platform is Lucy, a full-featured AI agent assistant available on iPhone and Android. Fully integrated with agents' contacts, listing data, marketing, and transactions, Lucy delivers intelligent, 24/7 support across the entire real estate workflow. She helps agents write and send marketing campaigns, create listing websites, interpret documents, and prioritize follow-ups using behavioral and market data. In June alone, usage of Lucy rose 114 percent from the previous month, reflecting growing demand for embedded, always on AI designed specifically for real estate.“This recognition is a huge honor and a testament to our team's obsession with building what actually works for agents,” said Shayan Hamidi, Founder and CEO of Rechat.“Innovation, to us, means faster workflows, cleaner experiences, better outcomes and AI that truly supports the way agents operate today.”Rechat's success is also reflected in its user base and performance. The platform serves over 16,000 agents and has seen CRM adoption rates exceed 75 percent. The company has signed multi-year agreements with top brokerages like SERHANT., Douglas Elliman, TTR Sotheby's, and Michael Saunders & Company and continues to grow rapidly in enterprise markets.“We're honored to be recognized by Inman for this achievement,” added Audie Chamberlain, Head of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat.“This win validates our vision that agents deserve better technology and we're just getting started.”In addition to winning Company of the Year, Rechat was also named a finalist in three other 2025 Inman Innovator Award categories: Most Innovative Use of AI, Most Innovative Marketing Solution, and Innovator of the Year for Rechat's CEO.The recognition doesn't stop there. Rechat also took home the prestigious Inman Golden I Club Award for Top Luxury Tech/Tool at Inman Luxury Connect, which honors products that elevate the client experience and empower agents in the high-end market.To learn more about Rechat and explore the AI-powered platform that's redefining real estate operations, visit or schedule a demo here .For interview requests or more information, contact ....About RechatRechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for enterprise brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage daily business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center and AI assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral and manage transactions-all from a single mobile-first platform. Learn more at:

