Karen A. Boxell's Tuckaway Retreat Named Finalist In The 19Th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards

This teen fiction novel is an unforgettable summer adventure that highlights the power of courage, connection, and coming-of-age triumphs.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 19th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards (NIEA) has named“Tuckaway Retreat ,” the captivating teen novel by Karen A. Boxell, a Finalist in the Friendship category, recognizing its heartfelt portrayal of bonds forged through adventure, adversity, and unexpected heroism.Set in the serene, pine-scented mountains of Vermont,“Tuckaway Retreat” immerses readers in a riveting tale of eight teens-four girls and four boys-whose idyllic summer camp experience transforms into a thrilling, life-altering journey. From canoeing down rapid rivers and swimming in crystal lakes to facing kidnappers, wildlife, and their fears, this group of campers must band together to overcome the unimaginable. The novel blends pulse-pounding suspense with heartwarming friendship, inviting readers into a world of discovery, danger, and deep emotional growth.The story reflects Boxell's deep belief in the importance of connection, trust, and the strength that comes from unity. For the former teacher and Girl Scout leader, whose lifelong commitment to service and creativity infuses her storytelling, the recognition in the Friendship category is a meaningful affirmation of the novel's heart and purpose.“Tuckaway Retreat” is Boxell's latest work following her Buster Brown trilogy. Her background spans decades of education, public service, and artistic hobbies-from sewing and baking to leading young people. Now retired, Boxell has returned to her lifelong love: writing stories that inspire, entertain, and uplift.As a 2024 Finalist,“Tuckaway Retreat” joins a distinguished list of independently published books that exemplify excellence in storytelling, production, and purpose. The full list of finalists can be found at:Karen A. Boxell wrote her first essay in third grade and never lost her dream of becoming a writer. Her journey has been shaped by compassion, creativity, and curiosity. With“Tuckaway Retreat,” she welcomes readers of all ages into her imaginative world where every page holds adventure and every character matters.“Tuckaway Retreat” is available online and in select bookstores. Perfect for fans of heartfelt young adult adventures with a dash of suspense, it's a story that reminds us that true friendship can light the way-even in the darkest moments.About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO

Inks and Bindings, LLC

+1 888-290-5218

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.