Scott Bessent Says US Has Entered The 'Golden Age Of Crypto' Under Trump

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday asserted that the U.S. has entered the“golden age of crypto” under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Bessent called on the crypto community to start companies, launch protocols, and hire workers in the United States.

“Under @POTUS, we are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unlock the potential of blockchain technology,” Bessent said in a post on the social media platform X.

This comes a day after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins announced 'Project Crypto' to help the agency guide the Trump administration in charting policies to make the United States the“crypto capital of the world.”

SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce will lead 'Project Crypto' and develop proposals to implement recommendations from the report published Wednesday by the President's Working Group (PWG) on Digital Asset Markets.

The agency also revealed that this project will consider devising rules for companies seeking to tokenize their equity shares, bonds, and other security instruments.

Atkins also said he has directed the SEC staff to update antiquated agency rules and regulations to unleash the potential of on-chain software systems in U.S. securities markets.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices (BTC) declined nearly 2% over the past 24 hours, hovering at $115,675 per BTC. Stocktwits data showed retail investors felt 'bearish' about the cryptocurrency.

The iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) was down more than 1% in midday trade on Friday. Retail sentiment around the ETF was also in the 'bearish' territory.

