UAE Authorities Warn Residents Against Online Fraud, Phishing Attempts Via Phone

UAE residents are urged to exercise caution when dealing with phone messages or calls from unknown sources, as per a new note issued by the country's Cybersecurity Council and Abu Dhabi Police on Friday.

Authorities called on the public to be mindful when receiving these calls or messages that can be gateways to phishing attempts or online fraud , which has become one of the growing challenges facing the community.

Recommended For You

"This is particularly evident with the diversity of its forms, the sophistication of its methods, the evolution of digital tools... Online fraud is no longer limited to traditional methods, but now exploits digital services, smart applications, and online networks to lure victims in ways that are often difficult to detect until after the crime has been committed," the UAE Cybersecurity Council said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last month, a Khaleej Times investigation uncovered an online trading syndicate in the UAE operating a high-stakes scam through fraudulent call centres, fake trading platforms, and shell companies set up to siphon investor funds.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police warned the public against online fraud attempts, highlighting some methods of deception, including fake advertisements appearing in search engines, fraudulent job offers, and real estate scams. They stressed the importance of using approved applications when making purchases or requesting services.

Recommendations

Authorities shared tips, saying the public was urged to:



Verify the authenticity of electronic links

Avoid sharing banking or personal information with untrusted parties

Rely only on official applications approved by government entities or available on trusted app stores such as the App Store and Google Play

Do not share confidential information with anyone, whether related to bank accounts, cards, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, or the security code (CCV), or other sensitive details.

Avoid clicking direct links sent via personal messages

Refuse to install programmes under false pretences

Never share two-factor authentication codes

Review app permissions before installation

Deny unnecessary access, such as to messages or administrative settings Continuously update operating systems to fix security gaps, and using certified antivirus software.

Apart from these precautionary measures, UAE residents are advised to immediately report any fraud attempts through the Aman Service or via the contact centre at 8002626, SMS at 2828, the Abu Dhabi Police smart app, the email ... , or the“Police at Your Phone” service.