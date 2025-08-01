Office Of The Historian, Shared Knowledge Services, Bureau Of Administration Releases Foreign Relations
The Department of State released today Foreign Relations of the United States, 1981–1988, Volume XLIV, Part 1, National Security Policy, 1985–1988.
This is the first of two parts of the volume National Security Policy, 1985–1988. It covers the Ronald Reagan administration’s efforts to modernize U.S. strategic forces, identify Soviet compliance and noncompliance with existing arms control agreements, and pursue the Strategic Defense Initiative, which President Reagan announced in March 1983 and subsequently made a central objective of his presidency. Documentation in this volume illuminates the administration’s interpretation of the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in advance of key summits between the President and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during Reagan’s second term. It also documents the internal deliberations leading up to the 1988 ABM Treaty Review in Geneva, the negotiating record of which is included here.
This volume was compiled and edited by James Graham Wilson. The volume and this press release are available on the Office of the Historian website. For further information, contact the Office of the Historian.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment