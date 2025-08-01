Boost Your Business: Attend Florida Realtors® 2025 Convention & Trade Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Success strategies from top real estate leaders, the chance to network with other industry professionals, and the latest in high-tech devices: That's what the Florida Realtors® 2025 Convention & Trade Expo offers – opportunities to boost business and your bottom line.

Florida Realtors Convention & Trade Expo takes place Aug. 25-26, 2025, at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, with the popular REBarCamp slated to kick off the event on Sunday, Aug. 24. Governance meetings will follow, from Aug. 27-29, 2025.

"Realtors®, brokers and agents that aren't proactively investing in their growth are falling behind. Florida Realtors' 2025 Convention & Trade Expo is more than an event – it's a business advantage," says 2025 Florida Realtors President Tim Weisheyer, broker-owner of Dream Builders Realty and dbrCommercial Real Estate Services in Central Florida. "In just two days, Realtors can gain actionable insights from industry leaders, sharpen their marketing and business strategies, connect with peers and partners, and leave with tools that can drive their success in today's market. If you're serious about growing your business and leading in your market, this is where you need to be."

The 2025 convention features more than 35 education sessions from leading real estate speakers on various topics such as cybersecurity; marketing tips that boost return on investment (ROI): wealth-building strategies for Realtors; how to maximize content across digital platforms; developing strategies and confidence in using video; how to use data more successfully in your business; and new trends in tech, AI and more.

Highlights



REBarCamp: Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sponsored by Florida Realtors Young Professionals Network (YPN), this peer-to-peer learning and sharing event isn't a lecture – more of a Q&A session where Realtors ask experts – and sometimes each other – the hard questions. Over 500 members have attended REBarCamp in previous years.



General Session Keynote: Marcus Lemonis, Aug. 25, 1:30 p.m.

Acclaimed entrepreneur and business leader Marcus Lemonis will share his personal success strategies, that combine business savvy with compassion. Star of the hit CNBC series "The Profit," Lemonis focused on helping turn around and improve businesses. And under his leadership and vision, Camping World grew to become the nation's largest RV retailer, making him one of the most successful businessmen in America. One ticket included with full registration



Dance with "Party on the Moon": Aug. 25, 8-11 p.m.

American's No. 1 party band returns – Party on the Moon delivers a high-energy evening of the latest dance music, '80s classic rock, Latin, disco/funk, R&B and Motown. One ticket included with registration for the in-person convention.



Awards Luncheon, Aug. 26, noon-1:45 p.m.

Florida Realtors honors Realtor excellence and service at this ticketed event, including recognizing the Humanitarian of the Year and Realtor of the Year and other award winners. This year's unique entertainment: SOUTHBOUND, the country band that's been delighting crowds at Disney and beyond for more than a decade. Tickets are $50 and will be sold until noon Monday, Aug. 25, if tickets remain available.

Trade Expo, Aug. 25-26

The expo features more than 200 industry experts and exhibitors showcasing the latest marketing, technology and other products. Expo hours are: Monday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sponsors for the 2025 convention include: the Miami Association of Realtors; Stellar MLS; American Home Shield; Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors; Osceola Realtors; Coast2Coast MLS Data Share; Northeast Florida Association of Realtors; Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association; BoldTrail; SentriLock; Realtor; Supra; Orlando Regional Realtor Association; Suncoast Tampa Association of Realtors; Pillar to Post Home Inspectors; The Fund; NAR NXT 2025/The Realtor Experience; Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port, Desoto; Venice Board of Realtors; Realtors Association of Citrus County; Realtors Association of Lake & Sumter Counties; Space Coast Association of Realtors; Hernando County Association of Realtors; Realtor Association of Sarasota & Manatee; Emerald Coast Association of Realtors; Flagler County Association of Realtors; GTE Financial; Mortgage Matchup, powered by UWM; 4PT Punchlist Inspection Repairs; Stockton Mortgage; HomeTeam Inspection Service; Casa Fresca Homes; Advanced Projector Technologies; Health Plan Navigator by Venteur; CapFree Xchange; Constant Contact; Genstone Realty; Form Simplicity; Florida Realtors Tech Helpline; Sabal Sign; HWA Home Warranty of America; the agent playbook; popshap; Bear Printing; Advantage Title Group; Assurance Dimensions; CardUp! By reLabs; and Ferrari Lending.

Register online through Aug. 13 for the Florida Realtors convention at . The full convention registration fee for members is $160 from now through Aug. 13; for non-members, the cost is $185. After Aug. 13, registration will be handled onsite; cost will be $170 for members and $195 for non-members. For more info, go to:

Florida Realtors® is The Voice For Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 50 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at .

SOURCE Florida Realtors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED