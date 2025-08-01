Classlink Launches Apptrack--The Easy Way For Education Leaders To Evaluate New Edtech Requests
A Clear Path From App Request to Approval
School leaders configure AppTrack with each step in the approval process having a named owner and visible status, so everyone knows what's next and who is responsible.
"Leaders want to say yes to new ideas without inviting risk. AppTrack provides a clear and accountable path for every new app request. Reviews get completed. Good tools move forward. Risky ones don't." - Stanley Watts, CTO, ClassLink
AppTrack builds trust across curriculum, technology, and finance teams by making the path to approval simple and transparent:
-
Track Requests: Create a structured workflow for app evaluation, so every request follows the proper steps
Track Security: Ensure cybersecurity and compliance reviews happen before apps ever reach the classroom
Track Interoperability: Verify interoperability so new apps work seamlessly with your existing tools and data
Track Budget: Monitor budgets and spending from the start-no surprise costs down the road
Track Progress: Give stakeholders a clear view of where requests stand, from submission to approval
Ready To Use AppTrack?
Watch our thirty-minute on-demand webinar for a preview, then complete the form at the bottom of classlink/apptrack to receive a personalized quote or ask additional questions.
About ClassLink
ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 22 million students and staff in over 3,000 school systems. Visit classlink to learn more.
