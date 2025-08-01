Oral Biolife Assembles World-Class Scientific Advisory Board To Accelerate Development Of Ambrilux Dental Gel
The SAB will provide strategic scientific guidance to support the development and clinical advancement of Ambrilux Dental Gel – a novel, light-activated hydrogel designed to promote bone regeneration and transform the management of periodontal disease in both humans and animals.
Oral Biolife's SAB include:
Dr. Ronaldo Santana, DMD, Chair of the Department of Periodontology and Oral Implantology at Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry; expert in regenerative medicine and grant development
Dr. Lisa Stehno-Bittel, PhD, Founder and President of Likarda; authority in hydrogel-based cell therapies and therapeutic delivery.
Dr. Ed Zuckerberg, DDS, FAGD, Digital dentistry pioneer and advocate for the oral-systemic health connection with a patient-centered approach to innovation.
Dr. Shervin Molayem, DDS, Periodontist, implant surgeon, and researcher specialized in the intersection of oral health and systemic disease.
Dr. Pascal Kunz, MD, DMD, Entrepreneur and global leader in digital dental technologies, diagnostics, and guided robotic surgery, with dual expertise in medicine and dentistry.
Dr. Tanya Kameneva, DVM, Veterinary Key Opinion Leader (KOL) instrumental in shaping Oral Biolife's companion animal strategy and preclinical development.
“This marks a major milestone for Oral Biolife,” said Stella Vnook, Founder & President of Oral Biolife.“We are honored to have the support of such a distinguished group of experts. Their insights and experience will be essential as we advance Ambrilux toward clinical use and commercialization. We believe that transformative dental therapeutics must be guided by interdisciplinary thinking, and from hydrogel science to clinical periodontics and animal health, our SAB reflects our commitment to scientific rigor and real-world impact.”
About Oral Biolife Inc.
Oral Biolife is an innovative biotechnology company headquartered in Bethlehem, PA that utilizes the unique properties of biotechnology materials to develop groundbreaking, first-to-market products. Their lead asset, Ambrilux Dental Gel, via its unique ability to regenerate bone lost due to periodontal disease, represents a potential breakthrough for treating periodontal disease.
