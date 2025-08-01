Convenience Food Market Size Worth USD 856.71 Billion By 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global convenience food market size accounted for USD 511.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 538.24 billion in 2025 to around USD 856.71 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing at a huge rate in recent periods due to high demand for ready-to-eat foods and ready-to-make meals, as they aid in the hectic schedules of people these days. Such meals are ensured to be nutrient-rich and are easy to prepare to save time and balance work-life with ease.

Market Overview & Potential

The convenience food market is observing a huge boom in recent periods due to high demand for food options such as ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-cook food options. Such food options are easy and quick to prepare and hence aid the busy lifestyles of working professionals, students, and even homemakers on their busy and lazy days. With high demand for convenience food options, the manufacturers of the domain have introduced innovative and unique convenient food options to enhance the consumer base of the market and allow consumers to enjoy the different varieties introduced. Growth of e-commerce platforms , technology, plant-based food options , and the availability of such products with ease at convenience stores has also helped the growth of the convenience food market.

By region, Europe led the convenience food market with highest market share of 41% in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for convenience foods to aid hectic lifestyles.

By type, the frozen food segment captured the maximum market share in 2024.

By type, the ready-to-eat segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its high demand by working professionals and students.

By product, the meat and poultry segment led the convenience food market in 2024.

By product, the cereal-based convenience foods segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its high usage as a quick breakfast option globally.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment registered the maximum market share in 2024, By distribution channel, the convenience stores segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the easy availability of convenience food options in such stores.

Role of AI in Convenience Food Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly shaping the growth and efficiency of the convenience food market by enhancing both backend operations and consumer-facing services. AI helps manufacturers analyze vast datasets on consumer preferences, nutritional trends, and purchasing behavior to develop more targeted and innovative products, such as plant-based ready meals or allergen-free snacks. In production and logistics, AI optimizes inventory management, reduces waste, and forecasts demand with greater accuracy, ensuring timely restocking of fast-moving items.

According to Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB, 'The ongoing adoption of artificial intelligence by food manufacturers is reshaping the industry. AI is enabling businesses to understand consumer preferences with greater accuracy, leading to more innovative products and improved operational efficiency.

Availability of convenient vegan and plant-based food options has also helped the growth of the convenience food market. Hence, it helps to enhance the consumer base by adding vegans to the queue.

Consumer awareness regarding sustainability is also drawing consumers' attention towards brands and products that are attentive towards their packaging and disposal methods. Such brands are highly preferred by consumers compared to those that follow traditional packaging methods. The convenience food market is also driven by technological advancements, helping the growth of the market. The food processing techniques used to enhance the shelf-life and nutritional value of the food products also help to elevate the market's growth.



Top Countries in Convenience Food Market

United States





High demand for ready-to-eat meals, frozen food , and on-the-go snacks due to fast-paced lifestyles.

Growth in health-conscious convenience foods like low-carb, gluten-free, and high-protein options. Innovation in microwavable packaging and meal kits is driving consumer engagement.



India





Rapid urbanization and rising middle-class income are fueling demand for instant and packaged meals .

Surge in regional-flavored ready meals and snacks tailored to Indian tastes. Growth of e-commerce and food delivery platforms is expanding access to convenience foods in tier 2 & 3 cities.



Japan





Aging population driving demand for nutritious, portion-controlled ready meals .

Technological advancement in packaging and preservation keeps convenience foods fresh without additives. High popularity of bento boxes, frozen meals, and onigiri (rice balls) in retail outlets.



Canada





Busy dual-income households boost demand for frozen, pre-cooked, and meal prep kits .

Increasing shift toward sustainable and clean-label convenience foods . Growth in multicultural options reflecting diverse consumer base (e.g., Asian, Mediterranean meals).



Germany





High demand for organic and vegetarian ready meals , aligning with growing health awareness.

Expansion of private-label convenience foods in supermarkets and discount chains. Rising trend of heat-and-eat international cuisine among younger consumers and working.



Case Study: Nestlé's AI-Driven Innovation in Convenience Foods



Project Overview

Nestlé is using artificial intelligence (AI) to stay ahead in the evolving convenience food market. The company leverages AI to better understand consumer trends and preferences, particularly in plant-based and allergen-free meals. This innovation has helped them meet the growing demand for healthier, sustainable food options.

Challenges

Nestlé needed to quickly adapt to shifting consumer demands for plant-based meals and improve operational efficiency while reducing food waste.

Solution

By using AI to analyze consumer data and trends, Nestlé tailored its product offerings in real-time, including launching plant-based frozen meals, which saw a 15% growth in sales over two years. AI also optimized supply chain processes, improving inventory management and reducing waste.

Results:



15% growth in sales of plant-based frozen meals.

Enhanced operational efficiency by optimizing inventory and production processes. Reduced waste and improved product freshness through better logistics.



Conclusion

Nestlé's use of AI exemplifies how food manufacturers can innovate to meet consumer demand while improving efficiency, ultimately helping them maintain a competitive edge in the convenience food market.

Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Convenience Food Market?

Multiple factors contribute to the growth of the convenience food market. A busy schedule of working professional and students drive the growth of the market in the form of high demand for convenient food options. It helps them to save their time, along with keeping a tap on their nutritional requirements as well. Increasing disposable incomes and enhancing living standards also help in the growth of the market. Technological advancements improving the packaging and storage capability of convenient foods are also aiding the growth of the convenience food market.

Challenge

Improper Packaging Standards Restraining the Market's Growth

Following improper packaging standards leading to unhygienic food conditions and issues in its nutritional value is one of the major restrictions in the growth of the market. Improper food processing procedures lower the nutritional quality of food, and improper hygiene is also degrading the growth of the convenience food market. Increasingly stringent food regulations and various other rules also restrain the growth of the market.

Opportunity

AI helping the Growth of the Market in the Foreseeable Period

Advanced technology is one of the major factors helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Huge data analysis and AI algorithms help to analyze the future demands of the industry and allow manufacturers to make the necessary changes for the market's growth. The cutting-edge technology also helps in managing inventories and production for enhanced benefits of the industry, along with the market's growth.

Convenience Food Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Convenience Food Market in 2024?

Europe dominated the convenience food market in 2024 due to multiple factors, helping the growth of the market in the region. Factors such as high demand for convenience food options by working professionals and students, managing hectic lifestyles, maintaining nutritional balance, and various similar factors. Such food options maintain their nutritional content and allow consumers to save time. Hence, the region led the convenience food market in 2024. Brands offering sustainable packaging are highly preferred due to consumer awareness of sustainability and are also supported by the government. Hence, such factors also help the growth of the market.

What to Expect from Asian Countries in Convenience Food Market in Upcoming Years?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to multiple reasons contributing to the growth of the convenience food market in the region. Factors such as high demand for convenience food options, managing professional and personal life balance, rise in disposable income, and dual-income households help in the growth of the market in the foreseen period. Convenient food options such as ready-to-eat foods, ready-to-make foods, and other similar options are high in demand as they are easy to prepare and are also high in nutrition. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have a high contribution to the growth of the market in the region.

